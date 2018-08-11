Image caption The statue has been made out of oak so that it lasts for a long time

A memorial has been dedicated to a three-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a lorry.

Jaiden Mangan was crossing North Street in Wareham, Dorset, on a balance bike when the crash happened on 29 March - a day before his fourth birthday.

A wooden statue of an angel carrying a child to heaven on its wings has been erected near the site of the crash.

Jaiden's grandmother Mandy Matzen said it was "very emotional" to see the piece.

Image copyright Yasmin Dougan Image caption Family members described Jaiden as "cheeky", "clever" and "full of energy"

She added: "I find it hard to walk past here anyway but it's just lovely that everybody in Wareham can remember Jaiden from this statue and all the good things about him."

Family and friends of Jaiden, known by some as JJ, went to see the unveiling of the statue, which has been carved out of oak.

Tree surgeon and chainsaw sculptor Arran Scott said he made the memorial because he was touched by the loss of Jaiden.

Image caption The memorial depicts an angel carrying a child to heaven on its wings

Mr Scott said: "I've got a little boy and I wanted to give the family something they can remember little JJ from.

"I chose oak because it's going to last a lot longer than any other timber and it's still going to be there for the family to go and see it."

Jaiden suffered serious injuries in the crash, which involved a Sainsbury's lorry.

The lorry driver, a 43-year-old man from Basingstoke, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and later released while inquiries continue.