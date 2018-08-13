Image copyright Borough of Poole Image caption The latest repairs are for faults on its pedestrian gates

Further repairs have closed a troubled lifting bridge in Dorset.

Poole Bridge was shut to vehicles and pedestrians following two unrelated faults on each of its pedestrian gates which occurred on Saturday, Borough of Poole council said.

The authority has apologised and said the bridge was expected to reopen on Tuesday following repair work.

The bridge reopened in January, seven months late, after it was closed for a £4.2m refit in September 2016.

Eleven months later it closed again for nine days after a "technical problem" caused damage to the safety gates.

It faced a further closure in July after it emerged that tie rods on the lifting walkways had come loose.

Borough of Poole said: "During Saturday, engineers were repairing a fault on one of the pedestrian gates. This meant one footpath was closed but the second was open for pedestrians.

"Unfortunately, the fault was not resolved [nor] the bridge operational before an unrelated fault occurred on another pedestrian gate on the other footpath."

It added it could not be operated safely and therefore a decision was made to close it.