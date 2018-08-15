Image copyright Sarah Smith Image caption Safety concerns closed the sloping footpath to Weymouth's Castle Cove Beach in 2013

A project to rebuild steps to a beach that has been deserted for five years following a landslip has received a £20,000 boost.

Friends of Castle Cove Beach charity, which has raised £10,000, said it was awarded the extra cash by Weymouth and Portland Borough Council.

Planning permission for the steps and lease for access for 99 years were agreed in June.

The charity said the steps could be built "in the next few months".

Image copyright Dorset County Council Image caption The sloping footpath was resurfaced in December

Val Graves, treasurer of Friends of Castle Cove Beach, described it as "the most fantastic news".

"It's a real tribute to the community spirit which has grown up around these steps, and we are very grateful to the councillors from all parties who have supported this campaign," she said.

Ms Graves said the group would continue raising cash through ongoing crowdfunding, for repairs and insurance.

The right of way has not yet been formally granted, though Friends of Castle Cove Beach has submitted an application to the county council.

A final decision will be made by the planning inspectorate.

The access slope that leads to where the steps used to be was resurfaced and reopened in December.

It had been originally shut after cracks appeared and a section of steps at the bottom was taken away by the borough council.