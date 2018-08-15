Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The Environment Agency said water testing results were due back in 24 hours

Swimmers have been advised to avoid an area off Poole after a sewage pipe burst.

The cause of the damage to the sewer main near the A350 Holes Bay Road on Tuesday is unknown, Wessex Water said.

The firm said it had "contained the area to prevent any waste from spilling into Holes Bay" which is nearby.

However, as a precautionary measure the Environment Agency said it was advising people not to swim in the area.

The cause of the damage to the sewer main near the A350 Holes Bay Road, close to Holes Bay, is not yet known, Wessex Water said

A spokesman said water testing had been carried out in Poole Harbour and the results were due back in 24 hours.

He added: "Wessex Water is storing sewage until repairs can be made and the local authority has secured a tidal flap to prevent pollution from entering the harbour."

Wessex Water apologised and said an investigation and repairs were under way.

"Our teams will be working around the clock to resolve this issue," a spokesman added.