Image copyright Google Image caption The crash involving three cars happened on the A31 at Stag Gate

Five people have been hurt following a crash between three cars which has shut the A31 in Dorset.

The cars collided near Stag Gate at Almer at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday - the road has been closed between the Roundhouse roundabout and Bere Regis.

Police said the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta - a woman in her 30s - and the driver of an Audi A3 - a man in his 20s - suffered serious injuries.

Three others, in a Ford Fiesta, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

None of their injuries were described as life-threatening at this time, police said.

The road is not expected to reopen until after 14:00 BST, according to Highways England.

Traffic is being diverted eastbound towards Poole then A350 northbound. westbound along the A350 southbound then A35 westbound.

Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.