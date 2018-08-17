Image copyright West Dorset District Council Image caption The plans agreed are for a farmland site off Frome Valley Road in Crossways, Dorchester

Up to 140 new homes have been approved for an expanding Dorset village.

The plans for farmland off Frome Valley Road in Crossways, Dorchester, were approved by West Dorset District Council on Thursday.

Landowner Woodsford Farms also wants to create a children's play area and 5.6 hectares (13.8 acres) of open space.

Last year a separate application was granted for 99 homes in the village, with outline permission for a further 401.

The Frome Valley Road site was previously granted outline planning permission in 2016 for a similar development with 85 homes.

'Significant open space'

This has since increased by an additional 55 properties with 35% assigned as affordable housing, the council said.

Ian Gardner, the authority's portfolio holder for planning, said: "We welcome the outline approval of a further West Dorset housing scheme.

"Not only will this development help us meet the five-year land supply target it will also provide a significant open space for the benefit of Crossways residents."

West Dorset District Council, Weymouth & Portland Borough Council and North Dorset District Council want to see 20,000 more homes built in the combined area by 2033.