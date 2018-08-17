Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The Environment Agency said water testing results in Poole Harbour came back clear

Sewage from a burst pipe did not leak into bathing water in Dorset, environmental tests have confirmed.

Wessex Water apologised on Tuesday after a sewer main near the A350 Holes Bay Road in Poole burst.

The Environment Agency (EA) initially advised people not to swim in the area.

It has now confirmed the results of water testing in Poole Harbour came back clear. The EA said the pipe had been repaired and was no longer leaking.

Bournemouth and Poole borough councils have been notified about the results, it said.

However, it is up to the authorities to lift any bathing restrictions, the EA added.

The BBC has approached the councils for comment.