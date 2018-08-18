Image caption The shop remains cordoned off while structural engineers assess damage to the building

A raid on a cash machine using a stolen tractor has left a large hole in the side of a business.

The vehicle was crashed into the side of a kitchen showroom in Fleet Street, Beaminster, shortly after 04:00 BST as part of the raid.

Dorset Police said it was not yet known if any money was stolen and the tractor was left in the street alongside a stolen green Land Rover Defender.

People have been asked to avoid the area "unless absolutely essential".

Image caption The stolen tractor was left abandoned in The Square following the raid

Image caption Police said it was not yet known if any money had been stolen

The offenders are understood to have left in a dark-coloured Audi car, police said.

The A3066 through the town has been closed and there is no vehicle or pedestrian access through The Square.

The damaged building is due to be assessed by structural engineers.