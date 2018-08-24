Helicopter rescues swimmer stuck on Durdle Door rocks
- 24 August 2018
A swimmer was rescued by helicopter after being swept on to rocks on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.
The woman in her 30s became stranded on the seaward side of Durdle Door arch, near West Lulworth, on Thursday afternoon.
Coastguards said she had been swimming under the arch when the current thrust her on to a ledge.
She was brought back to land by the Coastguard helicopter and taken to hospital by her paramedic husband.