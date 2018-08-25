Image copyright Google Image caption The collision on the Verwood Road happened close to the Somerley Household Waste Recycling Centre

A 23-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Dorset.

The crash, involving a Peugeot 208, happened near Verwood on the B3081 Verwood Road, close to the Somerley Household Waste Recycling Centre, at about 05:45 BST.

Road closures have been put in place while an investigation takes place.

Dorset Police is appealing for any witnesses, and wants to hear from people who may captured the crash on their dashcams.