Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Dorset Police said the four tortoises are all micro-chipped

Two giant tortoises stolen from a Dorset college have been found.

Four African spurred tortoises, three female and one male, were taken from a shed on the site of Kingston Maurward College overnight on Wednesday.

Blastoise and Jeffery were located in Lytchett Matravers but the other two - Squirtle and Wartortle - are still unaccounted for.

Dorset Police said enquiries are still ongoing to locate the other two tortoises.

Police Constable Chris Stephens said: "We would like to thank members of the public for their response to this appeal so far.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption The tortoises were taken from Kingston Maurward College, near Dorchester

Thieves used wheelbarrows to steal the tortoises which are are about 50cm long and 30cm wide.

No arrests have been made.