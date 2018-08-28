Dorset

Christchurch woman Sharon Perrett died from 'blunt force trauma'

  • 28 August 2018
Park Gardens Image copyright Google
Image caption Sharon Perrett's body was found inside a property in Park Gardens, Christchurch

A woman found with fatal injuries at a house in Dorset died from blunt force trauma, a post-mortem examination has found.

Sharon Perrett, 37, was found by police called to Park Gardens in Christchurch early on Sunday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

Daniel O'Malley-Keyes, 38, has been charged with murder and is due before Poole Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

