Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Mr Lenton "lived life to the full", his family said in a statement

A man who died after being hit by a car was a "ray of sunshine" who "lived life to the full", his family has said in a tribute.

Thomas Lenton, 23, was struck on the B3081 near Somerley Recycling Centre in Verwood, at about 05:45 BST on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, Dorset Police said.

A 29-year-old woman who was driving a Peugeot 208 was not injured, the force added.

Mr Lenton, from Verwood, would be remembered for his "own personal style and confidence" and will be "forever in the hearts" of his parents, stepmother, three sisters and niece, the tribute said.

"With his outgoing nature... family and friends would say it wasn't a party without him," his family added.

Police previously appealed for witnesses or dashcam footage relating to the crash. No-one has been arrested or charged.