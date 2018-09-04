Image copyright AFP Image caption The vessel was just days away from going out on the water when it was "burnt to a cinder", Access Dorset said

A boat that had been refurbished by a group of young people with learning disabilities has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

It was donated to Bournemouth-based charity Access Dorset by a local woman after her husband died.

The vessel was just days away from going out on the water when it was "burnt to a cinder", the charity said.

Dorset Police said it was investigating as it believed the blaze was suspicious.

Image copyright Access Dorset Image caption A group of young people, with autism and Asperger syndrome, had spent a year renovating the boat

Jonathan Waddington-Jones, chief executive of Access Dorset, said charity members were "gutted".

He said the group of young people, with autism and Asperger syndrome, had spent a year renovating the boat.

The work they carried out aimed to develop their skills in a bid to help them with paid and voluntary employment, he added.

"They put an awful lot into it - time and emotional energy," he said.

"They were really looking forward to seeing the fruits of their labour and seeing the boat put out on the water."