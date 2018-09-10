Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sharon Perrett's family said she had a "beaming smile"

A church is holding an event to remember a woman who died at a house in Christchurch.

Sharon Perrett, 37, was found with fatal injuries at Park Gardens early on 26 August. Daniel O'Malley-Keyes, 38, has been charged with her murder.

Highcross Church in Amethyst Road will open on Sunday from 15:00 to 17:00 BST for people to light a candle and reflect and to sign a condolence book.

Ms Perrett's family thanked friends and police for their support.

A tribute released through Dorset Police said: "She'd light up the room with her beaming smile and outgoing personality."

The church event will not be a formal service but vicar the Rev Paul O'Connor will be present for anyone who wishes to speak to him.

Post-mortem tests found Ms Perrett died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Mr O'Malley-Keyes is due before Winchester Crown Court on 27 September.