Image caption Susan Hind was given a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months

A carer who shouted abuse at an elderly woman with dementia and pushed soiled clothes towards her face has been given a suspended sentence.

Susan Hind was caught on CCTV installed in the home of 78-year-old Martha Davison in Poole, Dorset.

She was recorded shouting at Ms Davison, calling her "evil" and "disgusting", Poole magistrates heard.

Hind, 69, of Trinidad Crescent, Poole, admitted three counts of ill treatment or wilful neglect.

She received a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and was ordered to pay Ms Davison £300 in compensation.

During CCTV footage released by Dorset Police, Hind can be seen swearing and calling Ms Davison a "disgrace" after she soiled herself.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption CCTV in the home of Martha Davison captured Susan Hind shouting abuse

In another recording Hind is heard saying: "I know the one that's the evil one - and that's you. The one that likes to poo herself."

Hind also shouted: "You make me feel sick. You're a dirty, disgusting person."

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Hind had been working for care provider My Life Living and been Ms Davison's carer for four years, visiting her six times a day.

Richard Oakley, senior crown prosecutor for CPS Wessex, said after sentencing: "Hind should have treated this victim with dignity and respect but instead subjected her to abuse, mockery and undignified acts.

"We hope sentencing brings some sense of justice to the victim's family."