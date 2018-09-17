Image copyright Ffion Stockden Image caption Ffion Stockden had to send photos of her scars to the police to prove her innocence

A woman felt "violated" by a stranger who used her stolen driving licence and Facebook details and tried to blame her for a speeding offence.

Muhammad Boyce, 24, was caught on a speed camera in Bournemouth in 2016, Inner London Crown Court heard.

He named Ffion Stockden, 22, as the driver, using details from a licence she had lost the previous year.

Boyce admitted perverting the course of justice and was given a suspended 13-month jail term.

He had claimed to police he had been in a sexual relationship with Ms Stockden, but she told officers she did not know him.

'Fake texts'

However, to prove the defendant was lying she had to send photos of post-operative scars to detectives that he would have been aware of had the relationship existed.

"The photos were given to the defence so he's seen them. I feel really violated," Ms Stockden said.

She said Boyce also found her phone number on Facebook and used it to send fake text messages from her number to try to prove their connection.

Before his hearing, he turned up at her work and demanded to speak to her about the case, she said.

"This case has been hanging over me for almost three years now and has caused me significant stress," Ms Stockden said.

Fraud offence

She said she wanted to warn others to be more cautious about posting information online.

Boyce, who was filmed doing 56mph in a 30mph zone, was also ordered to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work.

As well as his sentence, which was suspended for two years, he was disqualified from driving for six months and will have to observe a night-time curfew until 9 March.

The defendant, of Talbot Road, Bournemouth, was also given a conditional discharge after admitting a separate fraud offence, which he committed in London.