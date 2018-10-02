Dorset

Men held over Blandford farm death released

  • 2 October 2018
Hanford Farm Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Hanford Farm near the village of Child Okeford on Saturday evening

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a man on a Dorset farm have been released.

The victim, aged 25, was found with serious injuries at Hanford Farm near Blandford at 20:25 BST on Friday.

Dorset Police said an initial post-mortem examination had taken place which indicated the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

A 25-year-old man has been released on police bail, a 27-year-old man has been released while inquiries continue.

Police said all three men were known to each other.

The force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites