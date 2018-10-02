Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Hanford Farm near the village of Child Okeford on Saturday evening

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a man on a Dorset farm have been released.

The victim, aged 25, was found with serious injuries at Hanford Farm near Blandford at 20:25 BST on Friday.

Dorset Police said an initial post-mortem examination had taken place which indicated the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

A 25-year-old man has been released on police bail, a 27-year-old man has been released while inquiries continue.

Police said all three men were known to each other.

The force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.