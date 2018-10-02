Image caption Motorists have previously described the A338 Spur Road scheme as "chaotic", "shambolic" and "unreasonable"

Motorists facing two-hour delays in major roadworks have branded council advice to work from home to avoid tailbacks "a joke".

Drivers on Bournemouth's A338 have reported massive queues since work on the road started last month.

And commuters were further angered when the local council suggested they consider flexible working or having a neighbour take their child to school.

It has previously said the works were essential.

In social media posts on Monday, Bournemouth Borough Council advised people to use public transport or car-share during the nine-month Spur Road scheme.

In response, Olly Dean tweeted: "OK, I'll sit in the queues on the bus instead."

Terence Field said: "Yeah all those people in service, retail, NHS...of [course] they can work at home."

Danielle Morris asked if the authority was "kidding", adding: "I shall lose my job soon for being late."

Chris Hak said the council "should be embarrassed", while others questioned whether its Twitter account had been hacked.

A petition to "fix the broken roadworks plan" has been signed by more than 2,500 people.

Dorset County Council and Bournemouth Borough Council have already pledged a break in the works for Christmas, between 10 December and 7 January.

Image caption An extra lane is being added at the road's Blackwater junction, which serves the airport

Speaking on behalf of both authorities during the first phase of works, Dorset County Council's Daryl Turner described the repairs, which are part of a £20m scheme, as "essential" and said motorist wait times had reduced to about 20 minutes.

However, the second phase of works, which includes a southbound lane closure, resumed on Sunday and wait times of more than an hour have since been reported.

The authority has previously been criticised for a "sarcastic" social media comment about the roadworks.