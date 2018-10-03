Image copyright Yasmin Dougan Image caption Jaiden Mangan was crossing North Street in Wareham, Dorset, on a balance bike when the crash happened

Two men are facing charges over the death of a toddler who was struck by a lorry while he crossed a road.

Jaiden Mangan had been crossing North Street in Wareham, Dorset, on a bike when the crash happened on 29 March - a day before his fourth birthday.

Lorry driver Dean Phoenix, 43, is to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Graham Brooker, 71, is to be charged with driving without due care and failing to comply with a traffic sign.

Both have been issued with postal requisitions to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on 9 November.

After his death, Jaiden's family described him as "cheeky", "full of energy" and "clever".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Balloon release tribute for crash death boy killed day before birthday

Friends, family and members of the community held a balloon release for Jaiden on what would have been his fourth birthday.

A replica of Lightning McQueen - a character from his favourite film Cars - headed the procession ahead of his funeral service on 27 April.

A wooden memorial statue of an angel carrying a child to heaven on its wings has since been put up near the site of the crash.