Image copyright Paul Ermitano Image caption Mr Ermitano said "thank you was not enough" to say to his supporters

A hospital worker has been allowed to remain in the UK after his employer and NHS colleagues made an appeal to the Home Office.

Paul Ermitano, from the Philippines, had been threatened with deportation for wrongly claiming child benefit.

More than 6,000 people signed an online petition, started by a Poole Hospital colleague, asking for him to remain.

The Home Office said it had granted a new visa "after receiving further information".

Image copyright Google Image caption Poole Hospital NHS Trust asked the Home Office to renew Mr Ermitano's visa

Mr Ermitano, 31, said "thank you was not enough" to say to all those who had helped him.

He said he was grateful to his colleague, Dr Ben Neate, whose online petition said Mr Ermitano had been "failed by our complicated immigration and social care system".

Previously, Mr Ermitano, a cardiac physiologist, said the hospital had cancelled several patients' appointments because he was not allowed to work while he was on immigration bail.

Poole Hospital's chief executive, Debbie Fleming, said the Home Office's change of mind was "excellent news".

"Paul is a valuable member of our team and we can't wait to welcome him back," she said.

Mr Ermitano previously said he had repaid £1,138 which he claimed by mistake for his infant son, contravening conditions on his previous visa.

In a statement, the Home Office said: "Mr and Mrs Ermitano have been granted an extension to their Tier 2 visa, which now runs until 24 June 2020."