Image copyright DWFRS Image caption The blaze broke out in a car workshop

A fire which caused about 100 homes to be evacuated is being treated as a "suspected arson", police have said.

The blaze started at a car workshop in Holly Road in Weymouth, Dorset, at about 05:00 BST on Sunday.

Up to 50 people took shelter in a nearby pub, while firefighters battled for nearly four hours to bring the fire under control.

Police said the blaze caused "immense disruption" and it was "extremely fortunate that no-one was injured".

Image copyright Jon Emmett Image caption It took several hours for firefighters to bring the fire under control

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service previously said acetylene cylinders in the workshop had "posed a serious risk to members of the public".

Landlord of the Rock pub, Steve Parker, said three or four roads were cleared.

"One of our managers lives on Holly Road and he came and opened the pub and we've used it as a safe haven for the community," he said.

Police said the local community deserved credit for "rallying round" and giving evacuees a place to stay.