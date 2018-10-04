Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sharon Perrett's family said she had a "beaming smile"

The conduct of officers prior to the death of a woman is to be investigated by the police watchdog.

Sharon Perrett's body was found at a property in Christchurch on 26 August. Post-mortem tests showed she died from multiple head, chest and neck injuries.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was investigating Dorset Police's contact with her before she died.

Daniel O'Malley-Keyes, 38, of Chestnut Avenue, Bournemouth, denies her murder.

He is due to stand trial at Winchester Crown Court in February.

IOPC regional director Catrin Evans said: "Our investigators will be examining the nature of the police contact with Miss Perrett and whether Dorset Police followed local and national policies and guidance."

The force had referred itself to the watchdog.

A family tribute released following the 37-year-old's death said she would "light up the room with her beaming smile and outgoing personality".