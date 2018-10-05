Dorset

Blandford farm murder inquiry: Dead man named

  • 5 October 2018
Hanford Farm Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Hanford Farm near the village of Child Okeford on Friday evening

A 25-year-old man who died after sustaining serious injuries at a Dorset farm, sparking a murder inquiry, has been named as Marcin Tameczka.

Police were called to Hanford Farm near Blandford shortly before 20:30 BST on Friday 28 September. Mr Tameczka, a Polish national, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination revealed he died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Two men from Shaftesbury were arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 25-year-old was later released on police bail and a 27-year-old man was released while inquiries continue.

Police said the three were all known to each other.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites