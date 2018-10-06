Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Two lead pellets lodged in the bird's head and neck are thought to have been fired from a catapult

One of a breeding pair of swans has died after being shot with a catapult in Dorset.

The male bird was found in Christchurch early on Friday. It had severe wounds to its face and neck, caused by two pellets made from lead fishing weights.

The RSPCA said the severity of the injuries and the way the swan was bleeding led vets to believe the attack had just happened.

The charity urged anyone with information to get in touch.

'Heartless and sadistic'

Christchurch Harbour is a protected wildlife refuge which, along with the River Stour and River Avon, is home to a large population of swans.

RSPCA animal welfare officer Jo Blackburn, who took the injured bird to a vet, said: "This was heartless and sadistic attack that has cost one swan its life and left another without a mate.

"All wild birds, including swans, are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to kill, injure or take them without a licence.

"The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine."