Image caption The pellet damaged windows on both sides of the bus

Two teenagers and a man have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a pellet was fired at a bus with passengers on board.

Windows on both sides of the bus were damaged by the single shot in Purewell, Dorset, on 19 September.

Operator Yellow Buses previously said it was "just good fortune" that no-one had been hit.

The male suspects, aged 14, 18 and 24, have been released under investigation while police inquiries continue.

The pellet shattered glass on the 1A service as it was being driven along Livingstone Road at about 18:30 BST.

Dorset Police said patrols in the area had subsequently been increased and a "street corner meeting" had been held with residents to discuss recent incidents of anti-social behaviour.