Dorset

Man admits murdering Stela Domador-Kuzma in Bournemouth

  • 12 October 2018
Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma Image copyright Police handout
Image caption Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma was found dead in a flat on 8 July

A man has admitted stabbing a Venezuelan woman to death in a flat in Bournemouth.

Police found the body of 34-year-old Stela Domador-Kuzma at the flat in Richmond Gardens in the early hours of 8 July.

Ryan Thornton, 20, from Bournemouth, pleaded guilty to her murder at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

The case was adjourned and Thornton will be sentenced at a late date.

Image copyright Dorset Police
Image caption Ryan Thornton pleaded guilty to murder and will be sentenced at a later date

Dorset Police said officers were called at about 05:00 BST on 8 July to the area of Richmond Hill, in response to reports that a man - later identified as Thornton - had been found with stab wounds to his leg.

Ms Domador-Kuzma's body was discovered in the flat and a knife was also recovered from the scene.

A post-mortem examination found she died as a result of stab wounds.

A family tribute previously described her as "always positive, enthusiastic and adventurous".

It is thought she had been living at the flat for about a week when she was killed.
Image caption Police cordoned off the area around around the flat in July

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites