Image copyright Police handout Image caption Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma was found dead in a flat on 8 July

A man has admitted stabbing a Venezuelan woman to death in a flat in Bournemouth.

Police found the body of 34-year-old Stela Domador-Kuzma at the flat in Richmond Gardens in the early hours of 8 July.

Ryan Thornton, 20, from Bournemouth, pleaded guilty to her murder at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

The case was adjourned and Thornton will be sentenced at a late date.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Ryan Thornton pleaded guilty to murder and will be sentenced at a later date

Dorset Police said officers were called at about 05:00 BST on 8 July to the area of Richmond Hill, in response to reports that a man - later identified as Thornton - had been found with stab wounds to his leg.

Ms Domador-Kuzma's body was discovered in the flat and a knife was also recovered from the scene.

A post-mortem examination found she died as a result of stab wounds.

A family tribute previously described her as "always positive, enthusiastic and adventurous".

It is thought she had been living at the flat for about a week when she was killed.