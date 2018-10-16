Dorset

Police probe after man dies at Bournemouth business park

  • 16 October 2018
Central Business Park off Southcote Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found at the business park in the early hours of Tuesday

The death of a man at a Bournemouth business park is being investigated by police.

They were called to the Central Business Park, off Southcote Road, by paramedics after a man was found in cardiac arrest shortly after 03:45 BST.

The cause of the man's death has not yet been established, a Dorset Police spokesman said.

An area of the business park remains cordoned off while investigations continue.

The force said the man's identity has not yet been established.

