Image copyright Rob Hannam Image caption Carolyn Bell (left) and Caroline Easton stopped to help the man who collapsed in front of them

Two strangers competing in a half marathon in Dorset helped save a man's life by giving him CPR after he collapsed in front of them.

Caroline Easton and Carolyn Bell had never met but worked together to resuscitate the man who fell during the first mile of the Chase Half on Sunday.

Organiser Andy Palmer said he had been in touch with the man, who told him he had a "cardiac incident" but was "OK".

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, remains in hospital.

Ms Bell, from Bournemouth, said: "When we realised there was something wrong, we started CPR on him. Anybody would have done it who knows CPR.

"I never thought it would happen to me, to have to do it - you do the courses and you don't think anything of them, then something happens and you have to have to actually use what you've learned and, well, he's still alive."

Ms Easton, who lives in Dousland, near Plymouth, said: "I think it all went in slow motion.

"Once I'd knelt down I thought, 'it's now or never or this guy's going to die'."

'Owe so much'

Ms Easton said she did the compressions and the counting while Ms Bell did the breathing until paramedics arrived.

She added: "I never envisaged I'd have to put a plaster on anybody, let alone do CPR."

Mr Palmer, of White Star Running, thanked the women and said they helped keep the man alive.

He also shared a message from the man with race participants, saying: "I'm in Bournemouth hospital and I'm alive!

"I'm OK and awaiting further checks but had a cardiac incident.

"Please thank everyone who helped get me to hospital... I owe them so much."