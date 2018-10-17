Image caption Protests have been held opposing the clinical services review

Plans to restructure NHS services in Dorset are to be sent to the health secretary for review.

Dorset's Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has begun a shake-up, including shutting Poole's A&E, after winning a judicial review in July.

The county council voted to refer the plans to Matt Hancock over concerns about patient travel times and the role of community hospitals.

Campaigners were "delighted" but the CCG said it "won't stop" the review.

Under the CCG Clinical Services Review, Poole's A&E, maternity and paediatric services will be lost to Bournemouth, which will become the area's main emergency hospital.

Poole is set to become a centre for planned treatment and operations.

The shake-up aims to avoid a projected funding shortfall, estimated to be at least £158m a year by 2021.

Campaign group Defend Dorset NHS, has argued that travel times from areas like Swanage would be too great.

It failed in an attempt to win a High Court review in July and is currently seeking to appeal the decision.

The council's health scrutiny committee voted by six to four to request the secretary of state to review the proposals. It had twice previously voted against such a move.

Campaigner Debbie Monkhouse said: "I didn't dare hope this would happen. I'm delighted.

"At least 183 people a year would die if this went ahead. I firmly believe we've preserved life today and that has to be the primary issue."

Tim Goodson of the CCG said the referral "won't stop" the work going on to implement the review.

"We fully respect the decision and are happy to go through and explain the proposals via any review process should that be required."