Image caption Rides on the Poole Park Railway were suspended in May due to safety concerns

A troubled seaside miniature railway has been taken over by a local council.

Borough of Poole Council has approved plans to pay £350,000 to operate the Poole Park Railway.

It had been run by a charity as a community interest company until May, when the contract was terminated following several derailments and the resignations of a number of volunteers.

The council said investing in new track and rolling stock was an "exciting and well thought out solution".

Volunteers of the Friends of Poole Park charity took over as drivers, guards, and ticket office attendants in July 2017 - after the 69-year-old attraction was threatened with closure.

In May, Borough of Poole Council suspended the service amid safety concerns.

The council said the charity did not have "governance or the organisational capacity" to run the railway.

Under the council's plans, it will be run by "professional staff" and volunteers. There are also plans for new track and more stable carriages with improved access for pushchairs and wheelchair users.

Cabinet member John Rampton said: "I believe the proposals offer an exciting and well thought out solution, putting the long-term future and safety of Poole Park miniature railway first, and allowing us to provide a reliable, first-class service of a much loved feature."

It is hoped the attraction will be reopened sometime during 2019.