Image caption People who ask for money or are found sleeping in car parks in Poole face being fined £100

A total of two people have been given fines for begging in a town since a new rule was introduced in April.

Poole council said £100 fixed penalty notices were issued in July and September but had not yet been paid.

The individuals, who are both housed, had continued to beg in the town centre despite being fined, it said.

Councillor Karen Rampton said the approach was working as most people dealt with accepted conditions and "not continued with their behaviour".

Five rough sleepers have also been supported into accommodation since the measure was brought in.

"Residents and businesses have told us the town centre feels safer and is more pleasant since the order was introduced," Ms Rampton, cabinet member for social care, health and housing, added.

'Advice ignored'

Homeless charity St Mungo's agreed the focus was "on helping people sleeping rough in Poole to move away from the streets as quickly as possible and rebuild their lives".

It said it was working closely with the council and health services to help them.

Ms Rampton said officers had worked with more than 60 people since 16 April and would "only use enforcement where support and advice is ignored".

They have issued 87 verbal warnings, handed out three warning letters and 19 advisory letters.

Ms Rampton said: "The evidence speaks for itself. It shows our approach is working in tackling ASB [anti-social behaviour] as well as engaging and supporting individuals on the street."

The two individuals who were fined were advised on numerous occasions not to beg and had refused to engage with support services, the council said.

Ian Cooke, safer communities manager, said: "We are discussing the option of monthly instalments with individuals.

"Should we reach a situation where no agreement is made for payment, we will consider prosecution."

That could lead to a criminal record and a £1,000 fine.

The Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) in Poole can also be handed out for street drinking and rough sleeping and are in place in the town centre, including the High Street, Bus Station, Dolphin Centre, Old Orchard and The Quay.