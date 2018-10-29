Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Old Orchard, Poole, early on Sunday

The top part of a man's was ear bitten off in an "unprovoked" attack in Dorset.

The 29-year-old victim was walking with friends when he was approached by two unknown men who started shouting at him before attacking him.

During the assault, at about 01:10 GMT on Sunday in Old Orchard, Poole, the top part of the man's ear was ripped off. He was treated in hospital.

The attackers were both described as being in their early 20s.

One of them was about 5ft 7in, of slim build, mixed race and had short cropped hair, police said.

The other was described as white, about 5ft 8in, with short cropped light brown or ginger hair and also of slim build.

Det Con Matt Loader, of Dorset Police, said: "We believe this was an unprovoked serious assault and a detailed investigation is now under way to identify the offenders."