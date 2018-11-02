Image copyright DWFRS Image caption Firefighters from across Dorset were brought in to tackle the fire

A thatched cottage has been gutted after its roof caught fire.

Firefighters were called shortly after 19:00 GMT on Thursday when fire took hold in the property in the village of Affpuddle, near Dorchester, Dorset.

At its height, more than 50 firefighters from across the county tackled the blaze and attempted to salvage property from the house.

No-one was hurt and a number of people got out safely from the house, believed to have been used as a holiday let

Water was pumped from the nearby River Piddle to fight the fire.

Image caption Daybreak showed the extent of the damage

Village resident Stephen Sanderson said: "It's like looking at the death of an old friend.

"It's a beautiful old house which has stood here for hundreds of years. Now it's a smouldering ruin - it's tragic.

"With an old building with lots of very old wood, when fire takes hold, it's very difficult to stop it."

The B3390 through the village has been closed.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.