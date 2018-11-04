Image copyright RNLI/Poole Image caption A fire broke out at a warehouse in Arthur Bray Yard, West Quay Road, on Saturday afternoon

Seven people were rescued after a fire broke out in a quayside car workshop.

About 30 firefighters tackled the blaze in the warehouse in Arthur Bray Yard, West Quay Road, Poole, which broke out on Saturday afternoon.

Nobody was seriously hurt but several people were given oxygen after breathing in smoke.

The Poole lifeboat crew scrambled to scene after seeing a large plume of smoke rising above the town. The fire was under control at about 16:00 GMT.

Image copyright Dorset Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire at the car workshop was under control at about 16:00 GMT

Four people trapped by the smoke in a nearby building on the quay were rescued and given first aid.

The lifeboat later returned to pick up another three people.

All seven were checked over by paramedics.