Tools worth £4,000 have been stolen from a Dorset community project to commemorate the centenary of World War One.

The Veterans' Forge in Corfe Castle was broken in to on Tuesday.

The organisation helps former service personnel and had been making a metal beacon to be lit at Ballard Down near Swanage on Armistice Day.

Project manager Will Spicer has said the project will still be completed, but he was left "numb" by the theft.

The burglary is believed to have occurred overnight on Tuesday, it is thought the offenders forced access to a gate to gain entry.

The project is designed for veterans and students to learn blacksmith skills.

Dorset Police said they were investigating the burglary, which had caused "a great deal of upset and inconvenience".

Volunteers had been producing metal poppies for a display in Swanage as well as the brazier for the town's armistice beacon at Ballard Down.

The beacon is one of more than 1,200 being lit across the country on Sunday to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

Mr Spicer said it would be completed using borrowed welding gear.

"It's shoulders to the plough. It will get lit because we're soldiers and we soldier on."

"I've been left numb that people can be doing this kind of thing - they are stealing from their own community".