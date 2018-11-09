Dorset

Jaiden Mangan: Car driver admits Wareham death charges

  • 9 November 2018
Jaiden Image copyright Yasmin Dougan
Image caption Jaiden Mangan was crossing the road with his mother

A motorist has pleaded guilty to offences related to the death of a boy who was hit by a lorry at a pedestrian crossing.

Three-year-old Jaiden Mangan died after being knocked down in North Street, Wareham, Dorset, on 29 March.

At Poole Magistrates' Court, Graham Booker, 71, admitted stopping within the limits of a puffin crossing and driving without due care and attention.

Booker, of North Street, was fined £380 and given a three-year driving ban.

Image caption Graham Booker appeared before Poole magistrates

Members of Jaiden's family wept as the court was shown CCTV footage of him approaching the crossing with his mother.

Sainsbury's lorry driver Dean Phoenix, 43, who also appeared in court, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Phoenix, of Cibbons Road, Basingstoke, who has yet to enter a plea, was remanded in custody to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on 13 December.

Image copyright Lee Dolbear
Image caption Police cordoned off the scene for several hours in March
Image copyright Google
Image caption Jaiden was hit while crossing North Street in Wareham

