Jaiden Mangan: Car driver admits Wareham death charges
A motorist has pleaded guilty to offences related to the death of a boy who was hit by a lorry at a pedestrian crossing.
Three-year-old Jaiden Mangan died after being knocked down in North Street, Wareham, Dorset, on 29 March.
At Poole Magistrates' Court, Graham Booker, 71, admitted stopping within the limits of a puffin crossing and driving without due care and attention.
Booker, of North Street, was fined £380 and given a three-year driving ban.
Members of Jaiden's family wept as the court was shown CCTV footage of him approaching the crossing with his mother.
Sainsbury's lorry driver Dean Phoenix, 43, who also appeared in court, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Phoenix, of Cibbons Road, Basingstoke, who has yet to enter a plea, was remanded in custody to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on 13 December.