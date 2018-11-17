Dorset

Nine Bournemouth students escape house fire

  • 17 November 2018
Fire at Bemister Road, Bournemouth Image copyright DWFRS
Image caption The fire started after a portable heater was left too close to bedding

Nine students have escaped a house fire in Bournemouth.

The blaze broke out in the detached property on Bemister Road at about 05:40 GMT.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it started after a portable heater was left too close to bedding in one of the rooms.

Station manager Stuart Granger said working smoke alarms had saved the lives of the students.

The local council is helping the students to find alternative accommodation.

Image copyright DWFRS
Image caption The fire broke out at the detached property on Bemister Road in Bournemouth

