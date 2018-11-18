Image caption The victim, in her 20s, was assaulted in Grey School Passage, off High West Street

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in a town centre alleyway.

The victim, in her 20s, was assaulted in Grey School Passage, off High West Street, in Dorchester, at about 05:10 GMT.

A 22-year-old man, from Weymouth, has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is assisting officers with their inquiries, Dorset Police said.

A cordon put in place while an investigation was carried out has since been lifted.