Woman raped in Dorchester town centre alleyway
- 18 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in a town centre alleyway.
The victim, in her 20s, was assaulted in Grey School Passage, off High West Street, in Dorchester, at about 05:10 GMT.
A 22-year-old man, from Weymouth, has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is assisting officers with their inquiries, Dorset Police said.
A cordon put in place while an investigation was carried out has since been lifted.