Woman raped in Dorchester town centre alleyway

  • 18 November 2018
Police outside Grey School Passage
Image caption The victim, in her 20s, was assaulted in Grey School Passage, off High West Street

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in a town centre alleyway.

The victim, in her 20s, was assaulted in Grey School Passage, off High West Street, in Dorchester, at about 05:10 GMT.

A 22-year-old man, from Weymouth, has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is assisting officers with their inquiries, Dorset Police said.

A cordon put in place while an investigation was carried out has since been lifted.
Image caption Parishioners of neighbouring Holy Trinity Church gathered by the cordon ahead of morning mass

