Image copyright Google Image caption The raid happened at Betfred bookmakers on Commercial Road in Bournemouth

More than £2,000 has been stolen from a bookmakers in Bournemouth during an armed raid.

The robbery took place at Betfred in Commercial Road just after 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

The offender, described as a black man in his late 20s or early 30s, threatened the woman cashier with a kitchen knife before taking the cash.

He was seen running down Avenue Road before getting into a taxi. Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses.

The victim was not injured but was left "shaken and distressed", the force said.

The offender is also described as short, of slim build, with a shaven head. He was wearing a black jacket with white writing or a logo on it and was carrying a black Nike holdall.