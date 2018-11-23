Dorset

Poole's Twin Sails Bridge to stay shut indefinitely

  • 23 November 2018
Twin Sails Bridge Image copyright Borough of Poole
Image caption The Twin Sails Bridge has been closed a number of times since it was completed in 2012

Poole's Twin Sails Bridge will remain shut until further notice because of a technical fault.

Borough of Poole Council said it was unable to confirm when the lifting bridge would be back in operation.

It said a problem affecting the lifting mechanism on the Hamworthy side of the bridge developed on 16 November.

A further detailed inspection is required before a timescale on reopening can be determined, a spokesperson said.

The authority has apologised for the inconvenience caused and advised people to use Poole Bridge instead until the problem has been fixed.

