Poole's Twin Sails Bridge to stay shut indefinitely
Poole's Twin Sails Bridge will remain shut until further notice because of a technical fault.
Borough of Poole Council said it was unable to confirm when the lifting bridge would be back in operation.
It said a problem affecting the lifting mechanism on the Hamworthy side of the bridge developed on 16 November.
A further detailed inspection is required before a timescale on reopening can be determined, a spokesperson said.
The authority has apologised for the inconvenience caused and advised people to use Poole Bridge instead until the problem has been fixed.