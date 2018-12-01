Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the woman was struck by the car at the junction of Lake Road and Upwey Avenue in Hamworthy

A 74-year-old pedestrian has died in hospital 10 days after being hit by a car in Poole.

The woman was struck by a grey Toyota Yaris at the junction of Lake Road and Upwey Avenue in Hamworthy, Dorset, shortly after 16:30 GMT on 20 November.

She was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury, but died on Friday morning.

Dorset Police has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 70s, was uninjured.