Woman dies 10 days after Poole car crash
- 1 December 2018
A 74-year-old pedestrian has died in hospital 10 days after being hit by a car in Poole.
The woman was struck by a grey Toyota Yaris at the junction of Lake Road and Upwey Avenue in Hamworthy, Dorset, shortly after 16:30 GMT on 20 November.
She was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury, but died on Friday morning.
Dorset Police has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 70s, was uninjured.