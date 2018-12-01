Dorset

Woman dies 10 days after Poole car crash

  • 1 December 2018
Upwey Avenue in Hamworthy Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the woman was struck by the car at the junction of Lake Road and Upwey Avenue in Hamworthy

A 74-year-old pedestrian has died in hospital 10 days after being hit by a car in Poole.

The woman was struck by a grey Toyota Yaris at the junction of Lake Road and Upwey Avenue in Hamworthy, Dorset, shortly after 16:30 GMT on 20 November.

She was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury, but died on Friday morning.

Dorset Police has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 70s, was uninjured.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites