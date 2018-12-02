Swanage Railway: Man airlifted to hospital after fall
- 2 December 2018
A man has been airlifted to hospital with a head injury after a fall in Dorset.
Police were called to the maintenance area at Swanage Railway in Northbrook Road at about 15:50 GMT on Saturday.
Firefighters from Swanage, Wareham and Poole also attended with South Western Ambulance Service and the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.
Swanage Fire Station said the man had "fallen from height" and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.