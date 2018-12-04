Image copyright Barry Shimmon Image caption Swanage has a rare example of a coastal bandstand sunk below ground level

A rare 1920s bandstand on the Dorset coast is set to be fully restored by June 2019, campaigners have said.

The roof of Swanage's 96-year-old sunken bandstand was removed following storm damage in 2012.

More than £120,000 has been raised towards the cost of its repair since an appeal was launched last year.

The venue, which is a rare example of a coastal bandstand sunk below ground, still regularly hosts performances, including by the town's brass band.

Image copyright Swanage Band Image caption Swanage Town Band has continued to play at the bandstand, despite its lack of roof