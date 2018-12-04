Swanage bandstand to reopen by the summer
- 4 December 2018
A rare 1920s bandstand on the Dorset coast is set to be fully restored by June 2019, campaigners have said.
The roof of Swanage's 96-year-old sunken bandstand was removed following storm damage in 2012.
More than £120,000 has been raised towards the cost of its repair since an appeal was launched last year.
The venue, which is a rare example of a coastal bandstand sunk below ground, still regularly hosts performances, including by the town's brass band.