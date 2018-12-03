Image copyright Alex McGregor Image caption The woman was attacked in Riverside Park, Bitterne

An 18-year-old woman has been raped while walking in a park in Southampton.

The victim was in Riverside Park, Bitterne, between 23:00 and 23:50 GMT on Sunday when she was approached and attacked by a man.

Officers have been at the scene on Woodmill Lane carrying out investigations, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The woman has been given support from specially trained officers. No arrests have yet been made.