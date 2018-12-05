Image copyright Google Image caption Part of the site is occupied by Wimborne Town Football Club

Plans to build more than 200 homes in Dorset, some on greenbelt land, have been approved.

Twenty homes in Wimborne will be demolished to make way for the houses, flats, cafe and office on land off Julians Road and the River Stour.

Wimborne Town football club, which occupies the part of site, will be relocated.

The plans were agreed by East Dorset district councillors by eight votes to two, with one abstention.

In recommending the proposals for approval, officers said the benefits of the scheme outweighed the harm to the greenbelt.

About a third of the 203 homes will be classed as "affordable".