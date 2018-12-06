Train passengers in Dorset are facing more travel disruption because of a signalling failure.

The fault between Poole and Wool developed on Wednesday afternoon, causing long delays to journeys.

Only one train per hour can run in each direction between Bournemouth and Weymouth, South Western Railway said.

A shuttle train and replacement buses are running on the route, but other services from both stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

A South Western spokesperson said: "Network Rail engineers have been working hard to identify the fault. It is anticipated that when the fault is identified, it will require a further four hours work for it to be rectified."

Disruption is expected to last at least until 16:00 GMT.