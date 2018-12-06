Image caption Previous plans to convert the building into a 85-bed hotel were withdrawn

Revised plans have been proposed for the site of a former brewery and heritage museum in Weymouth.

Brewers Quay houses Weymouth Museum, but the rest of the Grade II listed building is nearly empty and deteriorating.

Versant Developments and Homes bought the former Victorian brewery and adjoining Coopers Building in 2016.

Its new plans include converting the site into 47 apartments - 12 more than its 2016 application for the site.

The new proposals also include a cookery school and changes to the existing museum layout, including increased floor space, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

The museum's collection is owned by Weymouth and Portland Borough Council but the site is currently closed for the winter. It will open for the summer season in March.

The Devenish Brewery closed in 1984 and various plans for the site have been proposed since 2013, including one for an 85-bed hotel that was later withdrawn.

Planning officers support the application, saying in their report: "The buildings have in the main stood empty for some years now and their condition has deteriorated over time.

"They are substantial buildings forming a key element of Hope Square and the area south of the harbour and for the buildings to deteriorate further and to remain empty would represent a real loss of opportunity."