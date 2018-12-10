Jess Glynne and The Human League to top Camp Bestival bill
Jess Glynne and The Human League will headline Camp Bestival in 2019, organisers have revealed.
The I'll Be There singer and synth-pop band will be joined on the family festival line-up by Sister Sledge and Big Shaq.
Spice Girl Mel C is also set to DJ "with a 90s mixtape and some serious girl-power", organisers said.
The annual festival takes place at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, from 25 to 28 July.
Other stage acts and DJs include The Wailers, Sara Cox, Morcheeba and Goldie.
Camp Bestival founders Josie and Rob da Bank said: "Camp Bestival is back with a bang and we're over-the-moon to announce our return with the best and biggest line-up to date in 2019."
Last month it was revealed London Grammar, who headlined Bestival, Camp Bestival's sister event, were still awaiting payment from the annual event, along with several other acts, after it was forced into administration in September.
This year's Camp Bestival event was closed early due to safety concerns caused by high winds and rain.