Image copyright PA/Getty Images Image caption Jess Glynne and The Human League - made up of (left to right) Susan Ann Sulley, Phil Oakey and Joanne Catherall - will perform at the Dorset festival in July

Jess Glynne and The Human League will headline Camp Bestival in 2019, organisers have revealed.

The I'll Be There singer and synth-pop band will be joined on the family festival line-up by Sister Sledge and Big Shaq.

Spice Girl Mel C is also set to DJ "with a 90s mixtape and some serious girl-power", organisers said.

The annual festival takes place at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, from 25 to 28 July.

Other stage acts and DJs include The Wailers, Sara Cox, Morcheeba and Goldie.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Spice Girl Mel C will also perform a DJ set at the event

Camp Bestival founders Josie and Rob da Bank said: "Camp Bestival is back with a bang and we're over-the-moon to announce our return with the best and biggest line-up to date in 2019."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sister Sledge, Big Shaq, The Wailers, Sara Cox, Morcheeba and Goldie also feature on the line-up

Last month it was revealed London Grammar, who headlined Bestival, Camp Bestival's sister event, were still awaiting payment from the annual event, along with several other acts, after it was forced into administration in September.

This year's Camp Bestival event was closed early due to safety concerns caused by high winds and rain.