A driver whose car hit a nightclub doorman has been found not guilty of attempted murder.

Shailem Dodson, 20, targeted staff at Halo nightclub in Bournemouth in December 2017, prosecutors alleged.

But a jury at Winchester Crown Court decided he had not and also cleared him of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

However Dodson, of Gunville Road, Blandford Camp, Dorset, had previously admitting dangerous driving.

At the previous hearing, the former soldier had also pleaded guilty to drink-driving and assault by beating and is due to be sentenced on 20 December.

Image copyright Jaggery Image caption The nightclub in Bournemouth is in a former church

One of the nightclub staff was knocked down at about 02:20 GMT on 12 December.

He suffered minor injuries including a cut to his head and bruising, police said.

Prosecutors had alleged the car was driven directly at the doormen after Dodson had had an altercation with club staff earlier that night.

Dodson was cleared of the most serious charges following a week-long trial.